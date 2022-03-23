Pakistan steady after Australia score 391

LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali stood firm to take Pakistan to 90 for one on day two of their third Test against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday after the visitors were folded for 391 in their first innings.

Having lost Imam-ul-Haq (11), Pakistan withstood testing bowling from the Australian attack. Abdullah and Azhar scored 70 for the second wicket.

Abdullah was unbeaten on 45 and Azhar 30 not out as Pakistan was trailing by 301 runs.

The play was ended five overs early due to bad light.

Abdullah and Imam survived the attack from Mitchelle Starc and Pat Cummins. When all-rounder Cameron Green was brought into the attack, Imam welcomed him with a beautiful drive. But Nathan Lyon on the other end kept Pakistan batters in check.

However, change of end for Cummins did wonders for Australia as on the very first ball of the 13th over he dismissed Imam leg before.

Azhar survived a stumping scare while batting on 14 when the review showed his foot was inside the crease after he was beaten by a well-flighted delivery by spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi got four wickets each to bowl out Australia on 391 after the lunch break.

Alex Carey and Green frustrated Pakistan attack in the first session, but the pacers took five wickets in the second session, giving away only 71 runs.

Carey scored 67 and Green 79, adding 135 for the sixth wicket.

Nauman Ali trapped Carey leg-before in the fourth over after lunch. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit seven boundaries.

Green was bowled by Naseem after a resolute 223-minute stay at the crease.

Naseem also snared Nathan Lyon while Shaheen sent Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson packing.

Naseem finished with 4-58 and Shaheen 4-79.

“He bowled really well all day,” Green said of the 19-year-old Naseem. “He was getting the ball to reverse pretty largely both ways. Unfortunately just lack of concentration when you’ve been batting out there for a while,” he said.

“I thought I saw the ball go away from me but it came back in. That’s kind of what you face over here,” he said.

Shaheen described the pitch as “really good for batting” and that the bowlers needed to remain patient.

“We tried to bowl the right areas so after they had a good stand we got the breakthrough and got success,” he said.

“We have got a good start to our batting, so we need to take the total to 450-500 and then bowl our team to success.”

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st Innings

Warner lbw b Shaheen Shah 7

Usman c Babar b Sajid Khan 91

Labuschagne c† Rizwan b Shaheen 0

Smith lbw b Naseem Shah 59

Travis c † Rizwan b Naseem 26

Cameron b Naseem Shah 79

Carey † lbw b Nauman 67

Starc c Nauman b Shaheen Shah 13

Cummins (c) not out 11

Lyon b Naseem Shah 4

Swepson b Shaheen Shah 9

Extras: (b 13, lb 4, nb 8) 25

Total: (133.3 Ov) 391

Fall: 1-8, 2.3 ov, 2-8, 2.5 ov, 3-146, 56.2 ov, 4-187, 74.1 ov, 5-206, 80.6 ov, 6-341, 119.6 ov, 7-353, 124.5 ov, 8-369, 129.6 ov, 9-374, 130.6 ov, 10-391, 133.3 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 24.3-3-79-4, Hasan Ali 20-5-61-0, Naseem Shah 31-13-58-4, Nauman Ali 24-4-77-1, Sajid Khan 33-4-97-1, Babar Azam 1-0-2-0

Pakistan 1st Innings

Shafique not out 45

Imam lbw b Cummins 11

Azhar not out 30

Extras: (b 1, nb 3) 4

Total: (39 Ov) 90/1

Yet to bat: Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan †, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Fall: 1-20, 12.1 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-3-10-0 Pat Cummins 10-2-27-1 Cameron Green 7-2-17-0 Nathan Lyon 8-2-15-0 Mitchell Swepson 6-1-20-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar