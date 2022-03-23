Rizwan Hussain guides Central Punjab to fourth win

LAHORE: Rizwan Hussain’s century led Central Punjab to a 15-run win over the defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ninth round match of the Pakistan Cup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

This was Central Punjab’s fourth win in the tournament. They are fourth with eight points.

In other fixtures of the round, Southern Punjab and Balochistan won their matches against Sindh and Northern, respectively.

After being asked to bat first, Central Punjab scored 268 for nine in 50 overs. Opener Rizwan scored a 120-ball 104, which included seven fours and three sixes. Saad Nasim chipped in with a 52-ball 48, hitting a four and a six. Right-handed Qasim Akram scored 38 off 48, smashing four boundaries.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Imran bagged four wickets for 54. Imran Khan Snr took two wickets for 54.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 253 on the last ball of the 50th over. Sarwar Afridi batting at number four top-scored with 59-ball 43, which included two sixes.

Central Punjab’s Qasim with his off-spin picked three wickets for 38. Hussain Talat, Mohammad Faizan and Zafar Gohar grabbed two wickets apiece.

In a close contest, Balochistan overcame Northern by seven runs at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. After being put into bat, Balochistan scored 302 for five in their allotted 50 overs. Test cricketer Asad Shafiq top-scored with 66-ball 89, hitting 12 fours. Opening batters Haseebullah and Imran Butt scored 58 and 54 runs, respectively. The pair scored 107 runs together. Ayaz Tasawar was the other notable run-getter scoring an unbeaten 43 off 24, smashing four fours and two sixes.

In reply, Northern managed 295 for six in 50 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir top-scored with 87-ball 82, which included seven fours and a six. Captain Umar Amin (52, five fours) and Ali Imran (50, four fours, one six) went in vain.

For Balochistan, captain Yasir Shah led from the front and took three wickets for 57 from nine overs. Khurram Shahzad bagged two wickets for 61 from 10 overs.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, after being put into bat, Southern Punjab scored 314 for six in 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from Hassan Khan, Muhammad Imran and Sharoon Siraj. Batting at number three, Sharoon scored 57 off 77, hitting four fours and two sixes. Hassan and Imran put up an unbeaten 128-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Hassan scored 66 off 48, smashing eight fours and one six. Imran top-scored with 48-ball 71, which included four fours and as many sixes.

Sindh’s Sohail Khan got three for 71 in nine overs.

In turn, Sindh were dismissed for 268 in the 49th over. Opening batter Saim Ayub top-scored with a run-a-ball 82. The left-handed batter struck nine boundaries and two sixes during his 130 minutes stay at the crease. Sohail, batting at number seven, scored 44 off 37, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Southern Punjab’s Zia-ul-Haq picked three wickets for 61. Captain Salman Ali Agha bagged two wickets for 34.