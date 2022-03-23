 
Pakistan down India in Beach Handball

By Our Correspondent
March 23, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan downed India 32-9, 34-10 in their opener of the 2nd Asian Men's Youth Beach Handball Championship in Tehran on Tuesday.

"The team played well today," Pakistan Handball Federation's (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq told 'The News'. Pakistan will face Qatar in their second game on Wednesday (today).

