Pakistan down India in Beach Handball

KARACHI: Pakistan downed India 32-9, 34-10 in their opener of the 2nd Asian Men's Youth Beach Handball Championship in Tehran on Tuesday.
"The team played well today," Pakistan Handball Federation's (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq told 'The News'. Pakistan will face Qatar in their second game on Wednesday (today).
LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team secured fourth position in Asia at ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup...
KARACHI: Mando Markhor entered the final of Khatri Premier League with an emphatic 31-run victory over Dawar...
KARACHI: The 1st Women Technical Officials Education and Certification System Level–I course ended at the PSB...
MELBOURNE: Kane Richardson has been ruled out of Australia’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan due a hamstring injury...
LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali stood firm to take Pakistan to 90 for one on day two of their third...
