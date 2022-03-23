PTI MPAs obtain protective bail in Ramesh Kumar house attack case

An additional district and sessions court of District South granted protective bail to two Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf members

of provincial assembly in PTI dissident MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani’s house attack case.

PTI MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon and Saeed Afridi moved the court for obtaining protective bail in the case, which was registered against them and other party activists on charges of rioting outside and forcibly entering Vankwani’s residence.

The applicants’ counsel submitted that police had falsely booked them in the case and apprehended them.

They sought protective bail so that they could appear before the trial court and defend themselves against the charges levelled against them.

The court granted protective bail to the applicants for a surety of Rs50,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation officer in the case.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate of District South sent three PTI activists to jail who were arrested the in PTI MNA house attack case.

Police charged them with rioting, unlawful assembly, house trespassing and criminal intimidation.

Police alleged that party lawmakers and others had forcibly entered Vankwani’s apartment situated in the Bath Island area.

A day earlier, Sindh Assembly members of the PTI had organised a protest outside the Central Police Office against the arrests of their party workers and the registration of cases against lawmakers for staging a protest outside the residence of the disgruntled MNA.

A group of workers led by MPAs Shah Nawaz Jadoon and Saeed Afridi had organised a sit-in outside the residence of Vankwani on Sunday. A heavy contingent of police reached the scene to avoid any untoward incident. The protesters dispersed peacefully after successful negotiations with the police. However, police registered cases against PTI workers, including Jadoon and Afridi, on charges of threatening a person.