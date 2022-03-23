SSWMB, tanners to jointly remove garbage from industrial areas

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cleaning and lifting garbage from the industrial areas of the city.

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa and PTA officials signed the agreement at the association’s office. Channa said they would make efforts to remove all the garbage from Karachi, and explained that the efforts were being made by the board to lift garbage from the industrial areas.

The board had already kicked off garbage collection in District Korangi’s Shah Faisal Zone; however, it was drafting a plan to lift industrial and municipal waste from the Korangi Industrial Area, he said and vowed that the industrial and municipal waste would be lifted separately, and efforts would be made to dump it in a safer manner.

The president of the association said affairs between the PTA and SSWMB had been resolved in a peaceful manner. He added that Korangi’s A-7, 15 and 17 sectors were under their jurisdiction and they would extend all their support to the SSWMB.

Under the United National Industrial Development Organisation’s Global Environment Facility project, machinery technical support and other material would be provided to the board for garbage management in the industrial areas.