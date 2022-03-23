Speedy truck knocks man, two daughters dead

A man and his two minor daughters were killed after being run over by a speeding concrete mixer truck near Awami Markaz on Sharea Faisal on Tuesday morning.
SHO Miraj Anwar said police rushed to the site of the accident and found the three with critical injuries, adding that they were immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. They were identified as Zaheeruddin, 37, Shuja, 12, and Batool, 9. They were residents of Korangi’s Ghaus Pak Road area. The father was a craftsman by profession.
Police said he and his daughters were travelling on a motorbike when a speeding truck ran them over, adding that the vehicle’s driver Zafar Ali was arrested and the truck impounded. Officials said Ali was handed over to the Bahadurabad police.
Taking notice of the fatal accident and improper traffic management, traffic police chief DIG Ahmad Nawaz has suspended the incharge of the Tipu Sultan and Frere traffic sections, according to the traffic police spokesman.
Issuing orders to remove the incharge from his post, DIG Nawaz urged all his subordinates to perform their duties properly to prevent disruptions in the traffic flow and accidents. He warned of immediate and strict departmental action in case of negligence or carelessness.
An additional district and sessions court of District South granted protective bail to two Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf...
While the police are yet to make arrests in the December 31 murder case of former Chakiwara SHO Javed Baloch, another...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and the Pakistan Tanners Association signed a memorandum of understanding ...
The Sindh High Court restrained the Cantonment Board Clifton on Tuesday from claiming water supply charges from a...
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in their meeting at the CM...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government treats people belonging to religious minorities as...
Comments