Speedy truck knocks man, two daughters dead

A man and his two minor daughters were killed after being run over by a speeding concrete mixer truck near Awami Markaz on Sharea Faisal on Tuesday morning.

SHO Miraj Anwar said police rushed to the site of the accident and found the three with critical injuries, adding that they were immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. They were identified as Zaheeruddin, 37, Shuja, 12, and Batool, 9. They were residents of Korangi’s Ghaus Pak Road area. The father was a craftsman by profession.

Police said he and his daughters were travelling on a motorbike when a speeding truck ran them over, adding that the vehicle’s driver Zafar Ali was arrested and the truck impounded. Officials said Ali was handed over to the Bahadurabad police.

Taking notice of the fatal accident and improper traffic management, traffic police chief DIG Ahmad Nawaz has suspended the incharge of the Tipu Sultan and Frere traffic sections, according to the traffic police spokesman.

Issuing orders to remove the incharge from his post, DIG Nawaz urged all his subordinates to perform their duties properly to prevent disruptions in the traffic flow and accidents. He warned of immediate and strict departmental action in case of negligence or carelessness.