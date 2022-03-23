Relief for DHA resident as CBC restrained from claiming water charges

The Sindh High Court restrained the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) on Tuesday from claiming water supply charges from a resident of Defence House Authority till further orders.

The interim order came during a hearing of a petition of advocate Anwar Mansoor Khan, who complained about the cantonment board’s failure to supply water to the Defence residents for the past 22 years despite the dwellers paying water charges. The petitioner said the CBC had issued a bill of Rs9,000 claiming service charges for the supply of water through water bowsers. He argued that the cantonment board had no authority to collect the water supply charges when the residents were not receiving water through pipelines.

The CBC filed comments on the petition, submitting that it was facing a water shortage, which could be overcome only if the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) supplied nine million gallons of water daily to it.

The cantonment board’s counsel requested the court to direct the KWSB to ensure a supply of 9mgd to the board so that the residents of Defecne and Clifton did not suffer an acute water shortage. He said the CBC was making a monthly payment to the KWSB and was also capable of pumping a bulk supply upto 12mgd in normal conditions. Het CBC denied the report that the KWSB had increased the water supply by 8mgd to 8.50mgd.

A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, observed that the KWSB was directed to be impleaded as party in the petition, and after filing the same, told the office to issue a notice to the KWSB to file comments on the petition with regard to the water supply to Defence and Clifton.

The counsel for other respondents also sought time to file comments on the petition. The court directed the KWSB and other respondents to file comments by April 11.

In another petition of DHA residents, the CBC had informed the court that the KWSB and DHA/CBC had been in agreement to supply 9mgd to the CBC since 1999. However, its official said, the KWSB miserably failed to provide the agreed upon water supply since then, and had over the years gradually reduced the supply to almost half. The CBC official said the current demand of the CBC residents had reached 16mgd, and this ever-increasing gap between demand and supply could only be resolved through a collective and collaborative effort of the KWSB, the Sindh government and the CBC.

He said the water tankers being supplied to DHA and CBC residents were considerably cheaper than other commercial private water tankers. He said the tankers were being supplied to alleviate water scarcity that had resulted due to a reduced supply from the KWSB.

He also said the cantonment board was diligently pursuing the matter with the authorities concerned at various levels and was committed to resolving the water shortage issue as soon as possible.

The official requested the court to implead the KWSB as party in the matter and issue a notice to the board for filing its comments.