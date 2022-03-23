Water Day observed with call to use it judiciously

LAHORE :: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) and various educational institutions held walks, seminars and conferences to observe World Water Day 2022 here on Monday.

The theme of World Water Day 2022 was “Groundwater - Making The Invisible Visible”. Wasa Managing Director M Tanveer issued a message on the day, “Though the groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere. Under groundwater is a hidden treasure that enriches our lives.”

Later, the MD and other officers led a rally to observe World Water Day. Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz on the occasion said, “We need to change our water usage habits so that we can save water for future generations.”

Pakistan Water Operators Network held a seminar on World Water Day, which was chaired by the network’s Chairman Syed Zahid Aziz while heads of all water agencies of the country participated in it. Investment in water was a national responsibility of all of us, Zahid Aziz said, adding, “We have to take revolutionary to save water. Revolutionary measures are needed for the survival of future generations.”

Participants of the seminar urged all provincial governments to invest in water sector. The current situation of drinking water in the country was also reviewed and the participants, in a joint declaration, stated that clean water was an invaluable gift of nature and it should be conserved.

Meanwhile, a panel discussion was held at WWF in which it was declared that groundwater was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Despite providing much of the domestic, industrial and agricultural needs of the country, the groundwater resource largely remains over-exploited, misunderstood and inadequately researched, said WWF-Pakistan DG Hammad Naqi.

Sharing his thoughts, Sohail Ali Naqvi, head of Freshwater Programme, WWF-Pakistan emphasised on the need to artificially recharge the depleting groundwater resources through low-cost and indigenous nature-based solutions. Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Principal CEES, stressed the need for strengthening industry, academia and government linkages to enhance research in groundwater management.

Dr Fozia Parveen, Post-Doc Fellow and Adjunct Faculty, Centre for Water Informatics and Technology, LUMS, highlighted how women-centric research in the domain of groundwater management can drive effective and inclusive policy recommendations. Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) in collaboration with WaterAid Pakistan observed World Water Day 2022. An awareness seminar and walk was organised to sensitise the participants about utilisation and importance of groundwater. In her address, Director, ISCS, Dr Rubeena Zakar highlighted the preservation of water and said, “Water is an essential natural resource and will deplete if we do not utilise it judiciously. We need to work synergistically to sensitise people for water conservation”. A poster and debate competition was held keeping in view this year's broader theme. Students who got positions were given cash prizes.