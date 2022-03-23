 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Lahore

State land retrieved

By Our Correspondent
March 23, 2022

LAHORE :: Railway on Tuesday carried out an operation against illegal occupants at level crossing 5-B Taj Bagh on Lahore-Wagah section and retrieved 1.25-marla commercial land. The value of the land is stated to be about Rs875,000. DS Railway Rahat Mirza said operations against land mafia will continue.

