State land retrieved

LAHORE :: Railway on Tuesday carried out an operation against illegal occupants at level crossing 5-B Taj Bagh on Lahore-Wagah section and retrieved 1.25-marla commercial land. The value of the land is stated to be about Rs875,000. DS Railway Rahat Mirza said operations against land mafia will continue.
LAHORE: An accused of murder case escaped from Sessions Court on Tuesday. The accused M Ali was brought from Kot...
LAHORE : The 52nd Punjab Cabinet meeting met under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reposed a complete trust on the CM and...
LAHORE :: Water and Sanitation Agency , Aab-e-Pak Authority and various educational institutions held walks, seminars...
LAHORE : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres have launched their Zakat campaign for 2022.On...
LAHORE : The Punjab government Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of...
LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority continued its grand operation against adulterators to make Punjab adulteration-free...
