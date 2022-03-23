Five uplift schemes approved

LAHORE : The Punjab government Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs25,500.811 million.

These schemes were approved in the 69th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year ?2021-22? presided over by Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and Uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (DHQ) as Teaching Hospital, Gujrat at the cost of Rs3,012.598 million, Strengthening of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs7,073.472 million, Strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs4,861.519 million, Construction of Sorra Dam (Revised) at the cost of Rs9.846.900 million and Development of National Parks, Wetlands, Ecotourism Sites and Safari Parks at the cost of Rs706.322 million.