Wednesday March 23, 2022
Islamabad

Iesco extends bills due date

March 23, 2022

Islamabad : Due to public holidays on the occasion of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference, due dates of electricity bills falling on March 22 and 24 have been extended till March 25, 2022, says a press release. For further information the customers can call on help line number 118 or on 051-9252933

