Sipah tribe elders want 260 kanal land retrieved

BARA: The elders of the Sipah tribe and political activists on Tuesday demanded the retrieval of the land allegedly occupied by Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, they accused the FC of occupying 260 kanals of land belonging to the Sipah tribe.

They said the security forces had launched operations against the militants and imposed a curfew on the Bara Bazaar when the FC allegedly occupied 260 kanal of commercial land.

The speakers said before militancy, the land was under the use of Afridi tribes when the security forces launched operations against the militants

and a curfew was imposed in the Bara Bazaar, the FC took advantage of it and illegally occupied the land.

Khan Wali said the elders contacted the official quarters several times and convened jirgas as well but they received no favourable response.

The elders demanded the retrieval of the land from FC as soon as possible or else they would close the Pak-Afghan Highway and Bara Bazaar in protest.