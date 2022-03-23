BARA: The elders of the Sipah tribe and political activists on Tuesday demanded the retrieval of the land allegedly...
HANGU: A two-day colourful festival was kicked off to mark Pakistan Day in Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal...
PESHAWAR: The capital city police have lodged 470 cases and arrested over 500 alleged drug pushers during a campaign...
BARA: Advisor to the Prime Minister of overseas Pakistanis, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, said on Tuesday the government was...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking of the New General Bus Stand Project...
LANDIKOTAL: Two children were crushed to death and another sustained injuries when a moving truck under which they...
Comments