Govt providing facilities to students in merged districts, PM’s aide

BARA: Advisor to the Prime Minister of overseas Pakistanis, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, said on Tuesday the government was committed to providing facilities to the students in merged districts.

He was talking to the media after inspecting the scientific exhibition at Afridi Model School and College in Bara as chief guest.

Besides, former MNA and Senator Muhammad Shah Afridi, PML-N Khyber District President Asghar Khan Afridi and ANP Khyber General Secretary Siddique Chiragh were present on the occasion.

A large number of students and teachers, including SHO Bara Shamshad Afridi and other officials, visited the exhibition.

The students of Afridi Model School and College Bara put different scientific models in the science exhibition.

The participants were briefed on the importance and usefulness of these models which was appreciated by the participants.

Later, Ayub Afridi and the college principal Mohammad Jameel Afridi presented cash prizes to the best position holder students and teachers in the scientific exhibition.