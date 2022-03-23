Two children crushed to death

LANDIKOTAL: Two children were crushed to death and another sustained injuries when a moving truck under which they were hiding in a bid to cross the Torkham border with smuggled goods ran over them, sources said on Tuesday.
The sources said that some boys were hiding under a moving truck with goods being smuggled into Pakistan to dodge the border authorities.
Two boys were crushed to death and another was injured after being run over by the truck.
Two boys died on the spot while the injured one was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal. Later, the bodies of the boys were handed over to Afghan border officials at Torkham border.
