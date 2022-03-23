Protesting employees of UoP seek removal of VC

PESHAWAR: Disappointed with the indifferent attitude of the university administration, the protesting employees of the University of Peshawar on Tuesday demanded removal of Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees.

They claimed that the vice-chancellor of the largest university of the province had failed to accept the genuine demands of the institution despite their weeks’ long protest and complete strike of academic and managerial activities. Also, the vice-chancellor has failed to run the affairs of the institution in a smooth manner.

A unanimous resolution seeking removal of the vice-chancellor was adopted at the general body meeting of the university teachers, Class-III and Class-IV employees, which was held here under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee.

The resolution was moved by the head of the committee Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali, who is also the central president of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA).

The resolution would be presented to Chancellor of the University and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, by March 24 so that it could be implemented at the earliest.

Speaking to the participants of the general body meeting, Dr Jamil said that owing to the stubborn attitude of the university administration, no headway was made in the talk

process, which had been initiated on the directives of the sub-committee of the Senate.

He said that the vice-chancellor would have to sacrifice his ego so that the precious time of the students could be saved.

He said that the sit-in would not be held today, March 23, due to the Pakistan Day. “But if the matter was not resolved by March 24, they would launch a new wave of protest with the single point agenda of removal of the vice-chancellor,” he threatened.