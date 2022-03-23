Inmates request CM to solve working women’s hostel problems

PESHAWAR: The inmates of the working women’s hostel of the Social Welfare Department have demanded Chief Minister Mahmud Khan take notice of the problems faced by them and help ensure the resumption of electricity supply to them before the advent of Ramazan.

A group of the working women living in the facility told The News that they have been facing serious problems, but the department concerned was taking no notice of it despite their complaints.

They said that they belonged to far-flung areas and had no other reasonable accommodation. The most serious problem they are faced with right now is the suspension of the power supply due to outstanding bills.

The women said that they were paying their utility bills on time, but the relevant department didn’t clear the bill due to which power supply to them was suspended. The issue of electricity supply to the hostel has been going on for two years, they said.

The women said fed up with the indifferent attitude of the Social Welfare Department, they moved the court to get justice. The court decided the case in their favour, stating that the arrears would be covered from the rent of inmates of the hostel and payment of current and next bills would be the responsibility of the Social Welfare Department.

In view of the court verdicts, the inmates cleared the arrears amounting to Rs 1.8 million. But the department has not been following the court orders and the current bill has once again swelled to Rs one million.

The working women said the department should be forced to clear the arrears as they have been regularly paying their rent. “If the department insists the inmates clear the arrears, they would pay 50 percent of it. But for the purpose, the department would have to make a commitment with them in writing so that they may not face problems in future,” said one of the inmates of the hostel.

It merits a mention here that the working women hostel is a facility owned by the Social Welfare Department of the KP government.

Currently, some 89 women working in different departments are living in the hostel. The condition of the hostel is pathetic. But the inmates have no other choice.

The suspension of electricity has multiplied their problems for which they have made innumerable appeals and requests to all those who matter, but to no avail.

They also narrated their ordeal to a woman member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ayesha Bano during her visit to the hostel and she had assured them of solving their problem, but nothing was done towards that end.

The inmates said that another summer set in and the holy month of Ramazan is about to begin. “We are in serious trouble. How would we spend Ramazan in this pathetic situation? We appeal to the chief minister to have mercy on us and settle the issue before the onset of the holy month of Ramazan,” she added.