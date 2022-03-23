Impending crisis

This refers to the editorial, ‘Delaying tactics’ (March 22). It discusses the current political situation and the National Assembly speaker’s role in handling the no-confidence motion moved by opposition. The government is using all its resources to ensure the defeat of the opposition party. It seems that a long-term battle is in the making. If the motion succeeds, the PTI will be on the streets, and if it fails, the opposition will continue their campaign in the streets. In both cases, the country’s economy will become collateral. Defection of members at the last moment is nothing new in the country. Indeed, it has always been a part of Pakistani politics. Now the matter has been referred to the Supreme Court, which is unlikely to oblige any party and may direct both sides to sort this out in parliament. On top of all this drama, the prime minister has accused media houses of getting ‘foreign funding’. This allegation has received serious backlash and once more indicates that he prefers confrontation to diplomacy. A display of political maturity by both sides is the need of hour. Any other course of action will be catastrophic.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi