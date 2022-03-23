The harassment of the Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Marvi Malik Sheris shocking. Women in Pakistan have been working for the prosperity and well-being of this country, but people want to restrict them merely because they are women.

In reality, women are not inferior to men in any respect. The constitution grants them numerous rights but they are not allowed to exercise these rights. No security measures are being taken to protect women. In a country where a woman has served as prime minister twice, and women have been progressing in all fields, such incidents demand attention. Women in this country must be protected.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib