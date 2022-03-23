Back to the past

With the opposition standing up against the incumbent government as a number of PTI MNAs defect and join the opposition, the PTI’s days seem to be numbered. One thinks that this means that a fresh wave of organised corruption and nepotism will soon be back in the country. We may also witness the folding up of NAB or — at least — new restrictions on its power. The Kashmir issue may once more be put on a backburner and better relations with the US and EU will prevail, much to the dislike of Russia and China.

Is the upheaval an organic movement or triggered from abroad? Only time can tell.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi