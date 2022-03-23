Forget-us-not

When the ‘Haq dou tehreek’ was launched in Gwadar under the leadership of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, thousands of people gathered and protested peacefully for their rights for a month.
However, soon after the protest ended, people seem to have been forgotten and the promises made to them were ignored. The issues all remain as they were, and many have grown. The government must fulfil its promises to Balochistan and ensure that all citizens are treated fairly.
Aboubakar Peshbeen Baloch
Jiwani
This refers to the editorial, ‘Delaying tactics’ . It discusses the current political situation and the National...
The harassment of the Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Marvi Malik Sheris shocking. Women in Pakistan have been working...
With the opposition standing up against the incumbent government as a number of PTI MNAs defect and join the...
It is an open secret that politics is merely a struggle for power — no matter how it is gained. The events of the...
Now that the Rawalpindi Ring Road has been inaugurated, it is time to consider setting up new oil depots on the Ring...
Pakistan has remained a victim of political instability since its independence. Now, the country is facing new...
Comments