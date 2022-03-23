Forget-us-not

When the ‘Haq dou tehreek’ was launched in Gwadar under the leadership of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, thousands of people gathered and protested peacefully for their rights for a month.

However, soon after the protest ended, people seem to have been forgotten and the promises made to them were ignored. The issues all remain as they were, and many have grown. The government must fulfil its promises to Balochistan and ensure that all citizens are treated fairly.

Aboubakar Peshbeen Baloch

Jiwani