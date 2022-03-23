Now that the Rawalpindi Ring Road has been inaugurated, it is time to consider setting up new oil depots on the Ring Road. Instead of fuel tankers coming to the Attock Refinery, or the depot near Askari 14, Chaklala Cantt and Sihala to be filled, the depots should be shifted to this road.

The first benefit would be that this way fully loaded fuel tankers will not have to travel through populated areas, as damage caused by any accident would be unimaginable. There will also be less traffic congestion, pollution and damage to roads in Rawalpindi.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad