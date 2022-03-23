Tumultuous politics

Pakistan has remained a victim of political instability since its independence. Now, the country is facing new hurdles. On March 8, the opposition passed a resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister. The ruling party responded by abusing and threating opposition leaders. According to the constitution, if the majority of the National Assembly votes against Imran Khan, he will no longer be prime minister.
Pakistan can afford no more instability. The games the opposition and the government are playing must come to an end. Otherwise, the country’s economy, its people and its reputation in the international community will suffer.
Ghulam Murtaza
Karachi
