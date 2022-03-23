Existence denied

In the present patriarchal society, women suffer in numerous ways. Despite knowing the importance of women’s role in society, people treat them with such bias that most women do not even have any place to call ‘home’. Many are denied their share in property and face abuse and violence at some point in time. Official data shows that around 34,000 women registered complaints regarding different types of offences in 2021 across Pakistan — this does not include Balochistan. These offences range from physical and sexual to domestic abuse. On top of these, many women are forced into child marriages or killed in the name of ‘honour’.

Horrifically enough, all these cruelties are committed in the name of ‘custom and tradition’. Society needs to be educated about the rights of women. It is high time women were treated as human beings and not as mere objects.

Ayesha Akram

Okara