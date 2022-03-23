Summit Bank tender offer released

KARACHI: UAE investor Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah agreed to acquire at least 51 percent shareholding in Summit Bank Limited in terms of a share subscription agreement dated October 4, 2021, a statement said on Tuesday.

In a release of tender offer leading to acquisition of the bank, the investor okayed the accession through a combination of subscription of new shares issued by the bank by way other than rights offer at a discounted price to minority shareholders.

He also agreed on acquisition of existing shares from the shareholders by way of a public offer in accordance with applicable laws relating to substantial acquisition of voting shares of listed companies.

Jawad Majid Khan, president & CEO at Summit Bank, termed the development a major step towards requisite capital injection in the bank.

He added that they were on a fast-paced path to recovery, which could include rebranding, new corporate identity, and conversion into a full-fledged Islamic Bank.