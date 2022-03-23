The blight of poverty

LAHORE: Poverty cannot be judged by the level of income alone, other factors that count include education including years of schooling, child enrollment, and health issues like child mortality, nutrition, and general living standards like sanitation, electricity, cooking fuel, water, and assets.

We evaluate poverty based on food intake that too based on intake of minimum calories and not the quality of food. Factors like child mortality are not taken into account, although 95 percent of the deaths under the age of five take place in poor families.

We have the highest percentage of children with stunted growth not because they starve but due to the inability of parents to provide food with all essential nutrients. All the stunted children belong to the lower strata of society.

Most of the children that fail to enroll in schools belong to poor families. Similarly, 90 percent of school dropouts (those leaving educational institutions) also come from poor households.

Providing education and basic health facilities is the responsibility of the state. The minimum wage earners or low-income groups cannot spare resources for education and health. In fact, most find it impossible to arrange two square meals for their families.

To live, the poor need shelter. They mostly live in slums or kachi abadis that are neglected by the civic authorities.

They part with hefty amounts even to get a small room in slums. Sanitation services in these poor residential localities are extremely poor.

This impacts the health of inhabitants. They suffer from diarrhea, malaria (as poor sanitation is the best mosquito breeding ground), typhoid and numerous gastro-intestinal diseases. These illnesses are curable but result in loss of life due to the inability of the poor to afford suitable treatment. Poor sanitation conditions make illnesses a regular feature in all poor families.

Electricity is now a luxury for the poor. Most see their power disconnected due to their inability to clear their power dues. Water is another luxury that forces them to impose rationing on its use on all family members.

In cities like Karachi, the monthly cost of water is higher than the rent of the slum houses where the poor live.

Natural gas is the kitchen fuel of the affluent class. Only 22 percent of the households have access to piped gas. Rest of the population use LPG, coal, kerosene oil, or wood as kitchen fuel.

The average bill of the kitchen fuel for households having piped gas is Rs300 per month. For the poor the cost of kitchen fuel is 5-6 times higher than piped natural gas (irrespective of the fuel they use). There is no way for a poor household to arrange resources needed for water, power, and kitchen fuel. They compromise on food to spare resources for these living essentials.

Most of them have no assets to fall back on in times of crisis. In fact, they constantly live in monetary crises. The absence of assets is humiliating for them. They are looked down upon by the affluent members of society.

Their self-esteem is injured throughout their life. Because of lack of education and poor health, the next generation of the poor expects to live the same way as their parents did.

We are spending over Rs1.5 trillion on doling out subsidies without making any dent on poverty. Prudent use of this subsidy could substantially reduce poverty. The poor use wheat flour or rice to ensure that their loved ones do not go to sleep hungry. These commodities lack many essential nutritional ingredients. Staple foods are being fortified around the world and around our region to facilitate the poor in obtaining a balanced diet.

This could be done in Pakistan as well. The cost of enriching flour and rice with essential nutrients like iron and zinc will not cost more than Rs10 billion annually. The cost of iodization of salt will be even less. Addition of vitamin A and D in cooking oil and ghee similarly will not cost more than five million. By spending Rs20 billion annually, the state can get rid of anemia, goiter, and many other ailments. It will eliminate maternal deaths at the time of delivery.

It would reduce stunting to a large extent. The next generation would be more productive as well. Planners must not dole out subsidies to please the public but should make use of Rs1.5 trillion earmarked for subsidies in a productive way.

Parents sending their children, particularly the girls can be provided a stipend equivalent to that granted under BISP. The stipend must be provided only to the parents of those children who attend 80 percent of the classes. Moreover, the state should pick up the old age benefit contributions and social security fee for all industrial concerns that add new workforce in their institutions.