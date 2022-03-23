State Bank to launch Challenge Fund for SMEs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is introducing a Challenge Fund for SMEs (CFS) to support innovative solutions for SME banking in the country, a circular said on Tuesday.

This fund in the form of grants would facilitate banks in developing innovative technological solutions to cater the banking needs of the SME sector.

“SBP is launching a challenge fund to spur innovations in areas such as sustainable business models that ride on utilisation of technology or other alternative delivery channels and products and services tailored for SMEs,” the SBP said in a circular.

“This will focus on financial innovations leveraging the use of technology (including Fintech),” it added.

Digital SME banking includes a broad range of financial services accessed and delivered at affordable cost through digital channels. It can be a catalyst in improving living standards by providing affordable financing options and encouraging entrepreneurship, the SBP said.

It was estimated that the market potential of Digital Finance Services (DFS) in Pakistan would cross $36 billion by 2025, providing a seven per cent boost to the gross domestic product, creating four million new jobs and resulting in $263 billion new deposits, it noted.

The SBP sees a need for a robust and efficient DFS ecosystem and has been focusing on leveraging technology not only in payments but also by modernising lending platforms. The SBP also promotes an enabling regulatory environment for new players and forming new contractual relationships between financial institutions and third parties, according to the circular.

The SME sector plays a significant role in the economic development of the country. This sector is considered the backbone of any economy. As per the estimates of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), there are more than five million SMEs in Pakistan. SMEs contribute 40 percent to Pakistan's GDP and 25 percent in overall exports, the SBP said.

After the agriculture sector, the SME sector provides employment to the highest percentage of the working population in the country. The SME sector contributes to 78 percent of non-agriculture sector employment. SMEs are one of the main sources to reduce poverty, expand the national economy and create jobs.

Due to various regulatory measures and facilitative role played by the SBP, SME financing started rising in 2013. Outstanding SME financing reached Rs524 billion in December 2021 as compared to Rs284 billion in December 2013.

However, structural barriers still exist which impede bank lending to SMEs, like information asymmetries, high transaction costs and lack of tangible collateral for availing loans by the SME owners and entrepreneurs, the SBP said.