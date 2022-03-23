ADB sanctions $300mn loan to promote private investment

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million loan to further develop Pakistan’s capital markets, promote private investment in the country, and help to mobilise domestic resources to finance sustainable growth, it announced on Tuesday.

The ADB’s board had given go-ahead to the loan prior to the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 7th review and approval of $960 million tranche under $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This programme loan was the last one in the approval pipeline for this fiscal year. The ADB had so far released more than $1.37 billion funding during this fiscal. With this latest sanctioning, the total ADB disbursement crosses $1.6 billion for FY2022.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday tweeted, “Grateful to Asian Development Bank for approving $300 million for Capital Market Development Programme-2 today with consensus. It will facilitate budgetary support as well”.

According to official ADB statement, the second subprogramme of ADB’s Third Capital Market Development Programme builds on institutional and regulatory reforms put in place under the first subprogramme approved in 2020.

It aims to catalyze institutional investor demand and increase the range of alternative financial instruments such as derivatives and commodity futures that are available to investors, the donor agency said.

Yevgeniy Zhukov, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, in the statement said for several years ADB had been Pakistan’s lead development partner in supporting the evolution of its capital markets.

“By making the country’s capital markets more robust and strengthening government debt management, this new programme will also help mobilise more domestic resources, which support the government’s efforts to finance sustainable growth and respond effectively to crises,” Zhukov added.

He said Pakistan’s finance sector is dominated by banks and this lack of diversification increases the risk of the country not being able to withstand financial shocks and periods of uncertainty.

Moreover, the ADB official said, Pakistan Stock Exchange lacked depth in terms of the number of investors that accessed it and the number of companies raising capital, while the country’s bond market was almost completely dominated by the government borrowing.

“ADB’s programme supports policy actions that will strengthen market stability and attract investor capital to Pakistan. These include structural reforms within the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan that will improve governance and regulatory capacity.”

According to Zhukov, the programme supports measures that will strengthen the government debt market and enhance market surveillance systems that facilitate information exchange, while it also promotes an enabling environment to expedite access to financing for growth companies and state-owned enterprises.

ADB Economist Sana Masood said these reforms would help mobilise financial resources for productive investment, especially by the private sector, and help facilitate economic growth by developing the bond and equity capital markets. said.

“This will help reduce the cost of financial intermediation and help stabilise systemic vulnerabilities in the bank-dominated finance system,” Masood added.