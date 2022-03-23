Stocks down as uncertainty curve shows no drop

Stocks ended a muted session on a flat note due to profit-booking ahead of a market holiday as rising political volatility kept investors guessing what’s next amid a free-falling rupee, traders said.

KSE-100 Share Index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange, slipped by 26.43 points or 0.06 percent to close at 43,203.79 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks ended lower as rupee had been on the ropes for over a week now and political uncertainty was showing no signs of easing.

Widening current account deficit, inflating import bills, and surging coal and steel prices tied investors hands, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also edged lower by 22.60 points or 0.14 percent to 16,471.60 points.

Volumes increased 14 million shares to 138.28 million from 124.94 million, while trading value rose to Rs5.005 billion from Rs3.934 billion registered on Monday. Market capital shrank to Rs7.301 trillion from Rs7.310 trillion. Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 161.73 million shares from 159.48 million on Monday.

On Tuesday as many as 320 companies were active of which 155 recorded gains, 143 losses, while 22 ended unchanged.

Ali Najib of Topline Securities said equities carried forward Monday’s buying momentum where investors mostly invested in blue-chip stocks, having attractive dividend yields.

“Initially, oil stocks led the show where a recent rally in global oil prices brought them again on investor radar,” Najib said.

During trading hours, he said, the index mostly stayed in the green zone where it made an intraday high at 43,398 points level (+168 points or 0.39 percent).

Oil prices soared more than 6 percent on Monday, with global benchmark Brent crude climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the US in a Russian oil embargo, following a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

“However, profit-taking kicked off at the aforesaid level, which pushed the market towards an intraday low level of 43,164 level (-66 points or -0.15 percent) before settling at 43,204 level (-26 points or -0.06 percent) for the day,” Najib added.

Power, technology, and fertiliser stocks contributed 71 points to the index, cumulatively, while PPL, BAHL, and LUCK together knocked 53 points off.

Unilever Foods emerged as the best gainer, rising Rs200 to Rs23,449.50/share, followed by Colgate Palm, which climbed Rs88 to Rs2,288/share.

Rafhan Maize took the worst hit by falling Rs296.67 to Rs11,403.33/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that gave up Rs124.40 to Rs5,515.60/share.

Analyst Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Research said the market remained dull as concerns over local politics and economic outlook weighed down on participation.

“Going forward, we expect range-bound activity to persist in the coming sessions, where investors are recommended to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in technology, cement, and textile sectors,” Naviwala said.

Treet Corp led volumes chart with 15.35 million shares, followed by TPL Properties XB that recorded a trade of 8.38 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pak Elektron (R), Summit Bank, Telecard Limited, WorldCall Telecom, Ghani Global Holding, TRG Pak Ltd, United Bank XD, and Flying Cement.