MTBs yields tick up amid rate hike bets

KARACHI: The yields of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) are persistently on the rise, the latest auction data showed on Tuesday, as bets are ratcheting up the central bank is set to go hawkish in its next monetary policy meeting.

State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) numbers presented it received bids worth of Rs893 billion; however, Rs598 billion was raised against the target of Rs800 billion and maturity of Rs793 billion.

The cut-off yield on three-month T-bills increased 55 basis points (bps) to 12 percent, according to central bank’s auction result data. The yield on the six-month paper stood at 12.50 percent, up 40 bps from the previous auction on March 9. The yield on 12-month paper increased 40 bps to 12.70 percent.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities said investors were expecting interest rates to increase, considering rising inflation and falling foreign exchange reserves. “That's why they offered funds at higher rates to the government,” he said.

The macroeconomic fundamentals such as stubborn twin deficits, weaker rupee and depleting foreign exchange reserves indicate a hike in the interest rates in the coming months.

The reserves held by the SBP stood at $15.831 billion in the week ending March 11, compared with $16.212 billion in the previous week.

The next monetary policy is scheduled for April 19; however, the SBP, in its monetary policy, announced on March 8, said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could hold an extraordinary meeting to tackle unfavourable economic developments due to Russia-Ukraine uncertainty.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent, citing an improvement in the inflationary outlook after the government slashed fuel prices and electricity tariffs last week.

Headline inflation fell in February to 12.2 percent year-on-year from 13 percent in the previous month.

The MPC still expects inflation to average between 9-11 percent this fiscal year before declining toward the medium-term target range of 5-7 percent in FY2023 as global commodity prices normalise.

But at the same time, it said this baseline outlook is subject to risks from the path of global prices, domestic wage developments, and the fiscal policy stance.

The government is dependent on commercial bank borrowing to finance the budget deficit. So, it is accepting higher rates by banks on T-bill. The government is adhered to its commitment of zero fresh borrowings from the SBP due to the condition imposed by IMF under the $6 billion loan programme.