Millers incur heavy demurrages as cotton deliveries get stuck at port

ISLAMABAD: Textile mills have to pay millions of rupees in demurrages due to the delay in clearance and offloading of cotton consignments at the Karachi Port by the Plant Protection Department, a letter written by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) revealed on Tuesday.

“Textile sector that over-performed with $20.5 billion exports in the first eight months of the current financial year is facing massive delay in importing cotton as their containers are not being allowed to get cleared and offloaded on time at the Karachi Port,” the letter read. Resultantly, textile mills were being forced to pay millions of rupees in the shape of demurrages, APTMA letter written to secretary of Ministry of National Food Security and Research added.

Containers carrying imported cotton take more than a month to get offloaded and returned in Pakistan, whereas in other countries such as Bangladesh and India, containers get returned in four days at the most. The hurdles by the Department of Plant Protection, Karachi were not only causing delay in materialising the arrival of imported cotton in textile mills, but also impacting the pace of Pakistan’s textile exports, it said.

Since Pakistan was cotton deficient, textile industry had no choice but to import raw material from various countries to meet export targets, but since there were delays at the port, “even shipping lines were becoming evasive about bringing imported raw material to Pakistan,” one of the top men of a textile unit said.

APTMA has urged the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Plant Protection Department, director general, Karachi to effectively play their role in getting containers offloaded and returned on time. As many as 25 textile mills have faced these issues at the port. Out of these, 22 mills managed to get their containers offloaded after a lapse of many weeks. However, three mills were still running pillar to post because of the delay in getting their containers having 1,988 bales of cotton cleared and offloaded.

According to the letters of APTMA, the three mills were NP Cotton Mills Limited Karachi, Fazal Cloth Mills Limited Multan, and Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, Karachi.

NP Cotton Mills has one shipment of 1,312 cotton bales, which was imported from Burkina Fasu where it was grown, with a phytosanitary certificate issued by Burkina. The shipment has been stopped at the port since January 24, 2022. Interestingly, the Department of Plant Protection released similar cargo of 1,100 bales 10x40 imported by M/s Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Limited, which arrived on the same vessel that brought NP Cotton Mills consignment with the same documentation.

Fazal Cloth Mills Limited Multan imported 500 bales of cotton from Sudan, but its shipment has been stopped at Karachi Port since October 2021. The mill was incurring heavy demurrages and container detention. The company obtained an import permit (IP) on November 16, 2020 prior to the shipment, but due to delay in shipment because of the war situation in Sudan, IP expired on May 16, 2021.

After completing phyto requirements and fumigation on August 22, 2021, shipment was made on September 13, 2021 and four days following the shipment, a new IP was issued on September 17, 2021.

Sapphire Textile Mills imported 176 bales of cotton from Tanzania. With valid import permit on November 23, 2021 as per phytosanitary certificate, which was issued on May 22. The IP expired on December 12, 2021. However, shipment was sailed after expiry of the IP, while inspection of cotton was completed in Tanzania with valid import permit.