Two robbers who killed matric student in Shershah arrested

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a matriculation student in Karachi’s Shershah locality a couple of days ago.

The suspects were identified as Bilal and Akbar. They were apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.

A matric grade student was shot by two robbers for resisting a mugging bid in Shershah on Friday. Sixteen-year-old Deen Muhammad was shot in his abdomen and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Saturday. Police said the victim’s friend Yasin who was with him at the time of the incident had also identified the suspects.

Man found dead

A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Korangi. Officials said his body was found near Indus Chowrangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

Police said the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They said poisonous pills and a letter, which mentioned his suicide over apparently being jilted, were recovered from his pocket. The man was identified as 30-year-old Azhar Hussain.