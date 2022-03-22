Imtiaz Sheikh sees PPP and Muttahida as natural allies

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and are like natural allies, adding that an alliance between the two political parties will stand for progress of the province and the rest of the country.

Sheikh was replying to a question during a news conference at the provincial assembly. He said that the recent attack on the Sindh House in Islamabad by violent activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was tantamount to attacking the integrity of the province.

He lauded the officials of the Sindh police who stood guard to protect the Sindh House in the federal capital when it had been attacked by unruly elements belonging to the PTI.

Referring to the recent statement of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that he would not take even a minute’s pause to impose governor’s rule in the province if advised so by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh challenged the governor to impose governor’s rule.

He said Sindh is neither anyone’s personal property nor the spoils of war where such drastic measures can be arbitrarily imposed. He also said the National Assembly speaker’s office stands for guarding the constitution, but the speaker himself is involved in violating the constitution.

Sheikh said that the way the PTI’s government has been running away from the no-confidence motion against the PM proves Khan’s obvious defeat in the no-trust motion filed against him.

He said that the ruling PTI lacks the ability to run the affairs of the country, as it is unable to manage even its own NA members. He lamented that the PM has been running away instead of answering the valid questions raised during the investigation into the PTI’s foreign funding matter.