Wedding halls on residential plots demolished in Korangi

In a massive anti-encroachment operation in District Korangi, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday demolished around 12 illegal wedding halls constructed on residential plots.

Sharing details of the operation, KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the wedding halls were demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court from Korangi Crossing all the way till Nasir Jump.

There are as many as 42 wedding halls, he said, constructed on residential plots between Korangi Crossing and Nasir Jump, which would be all demolished over a span of three days.

Siddiqui explained that on Monday, the KMC demolished around 12 of those wedding halls as the rest of them had obtained stay orders from the high court.

The apex court, he said, had issued orders to demolish the illegally constructed halls six months back but the hall owners filed for a review petition, which the Supreme Court recently quashed.

Speaking to The News, All Karachi Marriage Hall Banquet Association President Rana Raees lamented how the state institutions had failed to protect the interests of marriage hall owners.

Refuting Siddiqui’s claim that the apex court had quashed the review petition, Raees said the review petition was yet to be heard and the KMC should have waited for its outcome.

He added that they had even requested the commissioner to put the anti-encroachment operation on hold but their request went in vain.

He was of the view that the demolitions of 42 wedding halls would bring a lot of misery to the thousands of staffers employed at those halls.

According to a statement issued by the KMC, the operation was supervised by Additional Commissioner-II Nawaz Kalwar and KMC Korangi Deputy Director Khurram Ansari in the presence of a large contingent of police and the Rangers.

Officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) were also present during the operation. In District East’s Jamshed Division, around five illegal shops constructed on a residential plot were razed on Sultan Ahmed Shah Road. Residents of the area had filed complaints against the shops.

Siddiqui said there were workshops, auto-part shops, and car denting and painting shops on the plot. KMC’s city wardens and police provided security during the operation, which was supervised by KMC Deputy Director Ameen Lakhani.

Meanwhile, in District East’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal division, an anti-encroachment operation was held in the Dhoraji, Selani Chowk and adjoining areas, where several forms of encroachments were removed from footpaths and roads. Tables and chairs of various restaurants, and gas cylinders and stoves of tea shops and eateries were removed from footpaths.