ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s district monitoring officer has written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned visit and public meeting in Mansehra on March 25 in connection with the local bodies election in the province.

District Monitoring Officer Mansehra informed the KP chief secretary in writing to stop the meeting and said that it has come notice that the prime minister has planned a visit to Mansehra on March 25 to hold a public meeting as election campaign regarding LG polls.

Under the revised code of conduct, public office holders are barred from electioneering. He said that all concerned should refrain from such visit till culmination of the local government polls.