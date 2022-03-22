KP audit report reveals Rs. 39.29bn irregularities

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has revealed serious irregularities and anomalies amounting to Rs39,298.343 million in the audit report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the financial year 2018-19.

The report has been sent to the provincial assembly for discussion in the Public Accounts Committee where the government will defend itself. The audit report exposed negligence, weaknesses, and lack of financial control. Losses include overpayments, unjustified, fraudulent, and suspicious payments. The total expenditures of the KP government were 371.890 billion and out of this 56.444 billion was audited which is 15.17 percent of auditable expenditure.

Out of the total irregularities of Rs39.29 billion, the expenditures of Rs9.969 million were found fictitious and fraudulent, 920.093 million irregulars, 40.076 million doubtful, and 53.67 million wasteful expenditures. A case of misappropriation in the driving licenses of Rs12.119 million and missing vehicles of Rs7.918 million was also noticed.

According to the audit report available with this scribe, an amount of Rs30236.298 million irregularities were found in the Finance department including Rs21.048 million differences between the book and bank figures due to non-reconciliation.

Similarly, the Administration department has caused Rs1513.88 million losses to the national exchequer due to unauthorised payments and damages during the financial year 2018-19. The auditors have found Rs135.093 million unauthorised and irregular payments in the Agriculture department. The Audit report revealed Rs167.328 million losses, overpayments, and non-deduction in Communication and Works department.

An amount of Rs669.692 million was detected from the Education department on non-recovery and unauthentic expenditures. The auditors noticed Rs544.7 million non-recoveries and excess payment in Energy and Power department. The report included Rs29.687 million losses and non-recovery in the Environment department including non-supply of plants and over drawl of weeding of tube nurseries. Around Rs42.931 million irregularities were found in the Excise and Taxation department including the unauthorised award for the recovery of Tobacco Development Cess and loss of government revenue of Rs18.61 million.

The audit report revealed Rs629.853 million anomalies in the Health department over misappropriation of hospitals receipts of Rs5.184 million, sub-standard intravenous silver cannula Rs1.575 million, doubtful expenditure on purchase of blood bags and blankets of Rs1.404 million.

A huge amount of Rs2122.351 million irregularities were detected in the audit of the Home and Tribal Affairs department. This included misappropriation on account of issuance of driving licenses of Rs6.935 million, non-deposit of driving licenses fee of Rs1.202 million, and doubtful expenditure of hiring of transport Rs2.00 million.

The audit report pointed out Rs234.116 million irregular payments in the Irrigation department including the loss to the public exchequer by rejecting the lowest rates of Rs1.303 million, factitious expenditure of Rs8.969 million, and fraudulent payment of Rs1.00 million.

Similarly, the auditors revealed Rs150.158 million losses to the government exchequer in the Local Government department during the audit of 2018-19. Mines and Mineral department has caused 290.123 million losses to national exchequer due to non-recovery, less deposit, and non-deposit of lease money from contractors.

Likewise, irregularities were also detected in the Planning and Development department of Rs209.746 million in non-achievement of projects objectives and overpayment.

The irregularities of Rs722.197 million were found in the Public Health Engineering department. The audit report revealed 1046.955 million irregularities and anomalies in the Transport department. This included non-production of the auditable record of Rs33.660 million, irregular payment of salaries of Rs15.772 million; unauthorised payment of BRT allowance from back dates Rs5.390 million. Furthermore, Rs7.918 million vehicles were also found missing from the department, which need further investigation.