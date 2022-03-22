$7.4b debt-servicing made in last fiscal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made a total foreign debt-servicing of $7.4 billion during the last fiscal year 2020-21 ending June 30, 2021.

The Year Book 2020-21, released Monday, stated that the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) is responsible for making timely debt-servicing (principal repayments and interest payments) of foreign loans.

Actual debt-servicing of foreign loans during the financial year 2020-21 amounted to $7.397 billion comprising $7.267 billion central loans and $130 million guaranteed loans.

Central loans were 98.24% of the total debt-servicing of external loans. Of the total debt-servicing of $7.397 billion, $5.912 billion comprised principal repayment and $1.485 billion constituted interest payments. About 4.46% ($330 million) of the total debt servicing went to the bilateral creditors and 95.54% ($7.067 billion) to the Multilateral Creditors. About 89.20% ($6.599 billion) was against medium and long-term loans while 10.79% ($798 million) was against short-term loans.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the G-20 had announced the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) which allowed developing countries to seek debt relief through rescheduling its principal and interest payments due to its bilateral creditors between the period May 2020 and December 2021. The government of Pakistan had applied for debt rescheduling under the G-20 DSSI framework to avail a total suspension of $3.785 billion (estimated) in this period. It was primarily due to this initiative that debt-servicing to bilateral creditors amounted merely to 4.46% of the total debt-servicing made in the Financial Year 2020.

From the total expected debt rescheduling of $3.785 billion, a total of $2.331 billion was rescheduled during the Financial Year 2020-21, for which 54 agreements with a total of 21 bilateral creditors had been signed and the remaining agreements were under negotiation.

The report states that loans contracted by the government of Pakistan from foreign creditors are relent by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to Provincial Governments, Federal Government Departments, 45 Autonomous Bodies and Development Financial Institutions, according to the Relending Policy, which needs to be revised from time to time.

In FY 2020-21, the Policy was revised to cut down any interest and exchange risk cost levied by the federal government, to the effect that loans shall now be relent on the same terms and conditions as those on which borrowed by the government of Pakistan and the Exchange Risk Cover passed on to the borrower.

The EAD re-lent loans to provincial governments, including AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan, federal government departments, autonomous bodies and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) as per approved under the Re-lending Policy. During the financial year 2020-21, a recovery of foreign re-lent loans amounting to Rs128.337 billion, comprising Rs 90.393 billion principal and Rs37.944.billion interest (inclusive of Exchange Risk Fee) was effected.

Besides the above, an amount of Rs.857.388 million had also been recovered during 2020- 2021 pertaining to the previous period. The total recovery during the period under report thus comes to Rs129.194 billion.

Guarantee Fee GOP (EAD) charges Guarantee Fee @ 0.5% p.a. on the loan amount disbursed and outstanding from borrower agencies against their direct loans guaranteed by GOP (Finance Division). Guarantee Faee amounting to Rs. 19.331 million had been recovered during the financial Year, 2020-21.