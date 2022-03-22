Comstech, Russia agree to develop 5-10 year cooperation programme

ISLAMABAD: Comstech and the Russian Cooperation Agency will develop a 5 to 10-year cooperation programme for the development of science and technology in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states.
This was agreed by the Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in a meeting with the permanent representative of Russia to the OIC, Ramazan Abdulatipov, and the Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila Ganich held here Monday.This programme would help develop linkages between the Russian Cooperation Agency and the OIC member states. This was agreed that scholars exchange programmes and signing of MoUs with top Russian universities would be part of this programme.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the importance of a transit trade agreement with Tajikistan to...
PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has revealed serious irregularities and anomalies amounting to Rs39,298.343...
The points raised in the presidential reference refer to the gaps in Article 63A that it wants to be filled through...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made a total foreign debt-servicing of $7.4 billion during the last fiscal year 2020-21 ending...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 16 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 48 hours during...
Coronavirus is still hitting population in Pakistan though the positivity rate of COVID-19 has dropped down to below...
Comments