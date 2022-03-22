Comstech, Russia agree to develop 5-10 year cooperation programme

ISLAMABAD: Comstech and the Russian Cooperation Agency will develop a 5 to 10-year cooperation programme for the development of science and technology in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states.

This was agreed by the Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in a meeting with the permanent representative of Russia to the OIC, Ramazan Abdulatipov, and the Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila Ganich held here Monday.This programme would help develop linkages between the Russian Cooperation Agency and the OIC member states. This was agreed that scholars exchange programmes and signing of MoUs with top Russian universities would be part of this programme.