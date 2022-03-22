Air Marshal Zahid becomes Vice Chief of Air Staff

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in April, 1987, said a PAF media release. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders' School and an operational air base.
