NSA, US HR official discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Azra Zeya met National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf here on Monday where both the dignitaries discussed humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, regional and global situation and stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, said a news release.
The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral relations in the domain of economic security between the two countries.
