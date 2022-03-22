Despite availability of treatment, TB kills more people than COVID-19 every year

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday organised a seminar in connection with World Tuberculosis (TB) Day in which speakers laid stress on investment in health education campaigns to combat this disease, saying “tuberculosis kills more people than COVID-19 every year in Pakistan despite availability of treatment.” GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi hosted the seminar, which was addressed by eminent health experts, including Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, WHO Pakistan National Professional Officer (TB) Khawaja Laeeq Ahmad and Punjab TB Control Programme Manager Dr Sarmad Waqar Siddiqui. The health experts also laid stress on combating social stigmas attached to TB, saying these stigmas make it more difficult for patients to seek diagnosis and treatment.
