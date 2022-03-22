Hostel for female cops set up at NH&MP training college

LAHORE : National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) IG Inam Ghani, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Director Mark Tervakoski and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Country Manager Marysia Zapasnik Monday inaugurated a hostel at NHMP training college in Sheikhupura with the capacity of 100 female trainee officers. The hostel is constructed by UNOPS with funding from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) at the US State Department under the supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam.

Speaking at the ceremony, IG Inam Ghani said female police officers are vital partners for progress. There was a pressing need for additional accommodation for female officers. This hostel will allow more female trainees to benefit from the state-of-the-art training at NHMP training college, he said and added that the new building would accommodate an additional 100 female trainee officers at the training college. Speaking on occasion, the US Embassy Director of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Affairs, Mark Tervakoski said, “The facility would help NHMP house new women recruits and as more Pakistani women join the ranks of officers,” adding they will inevitably widen police understanding of gender issues and enhance the quality of service offered to Pakistanis of all genders.

UNOPS Pakistan Country Manager Marysia Zapasnik said, “Not long ago, female police officers in Pakistan were perceived as not fit for the police profession due to social norms. In UNOPS Pakistan, we believe that breaking the bias is fundamental to forge women's equality and end discrimination. Our projects build adequate infrastructure for female police officers so that more women can join the police profession, break stereotypes, create role models for other women, and provide a better, more inclusive service to the people of Pakistan.” Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam said the building is designed on sustainability, green building technology and hazard risk reduction.

The building is resilient against earthquakes, floods, winds, lightning, and fire hazard, and also it will provide thermal comfort to the occupants due to its unique design features, he said.