Housing societies fined for illegal dumping

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Enforcement Wing launched a crackdown on private societies against illegal dumping.

Officials said from March 1 to till date, four vehicles have been seized whereas court summons were issued for not taking the enforcement wing's warnings and fines seriously.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider stated that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, all possible steps were being taken to keep Lahore clean. The department has been working day and night to provide best cleanliness services to the citizens but instead of cooperating with LWMC some people are violating the laws and disposing their waste improperly which was not acceptable at any cost, she added.

She continued that from 1st March till now more than 6,000 places have been inspected by the enforcement team.

More than 900 challans have been issued for littering and illegal dumping, 3,231 warning notices were also issued for minor violations whereas fines of Rs1,796,000 were imposed for violating the Local Government Act.

Rafia Haider stated that LWMC was performing to its best in delivering its services but the mission to maintain cleanliness cannot be achieved without promising and positive attitude from people.

Youth’s role praised: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has praised the youth for promoting mutual love. He appreciated their efforts to promote harmony. The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Youth Development Foundation (YDF) team led by Shahid Rehmat, head of the foundation, at Human Rights office here on Monday.

Youth Development Foundation is working for eradicating intolerant attitudes. The recent participation of a large number of young people belonging to all religions in Holi celebrations was a testament to the efforts of the Youth Development Foundation, the foundation head said.