Teachers concerned over placing varsities matter on HED agenda

LAHORE : Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab and Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) have strongly condemned, what they termed, another malicious attempt of the Punjab government to curtail the autonomy of the public sector universities.

In a press release issued here Monday, PUASA and FAPUASA, Punjab chapter president Engr Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem said that in the 52nd meeting of the provincial cabinet held Monday, the appointment of the vice-chancellors (VCs) in public sector universities of Punjab, the constitution of the new search committee for general category universities and the reconstitution of existing universities in the Punjab province were placed on the agenda by the Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab Secretary.

Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem, and Secretary FAPUASA Prof Dr Hafiz Tahir called it a conspiracy hatched by the HED to dismantle the universities’ financial, administrative and academic freedom. They were of the view that such sensitive issues could not be placed on the cabinet agenda without prior consultation with the real stakeholders. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of both agenda items related to public sector universities and suggested that HED should start a constructive and meaningful dialogue with the serving VCs and the elected representatives of the universities’ teachers before its finalisation.

LLB results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of LLB (5-year) Part-III, IV & V annual examination 2021.