Covid internship

LAHORE : The grand closing ceremony of Lahore Wears Mask Campaign and Lahore Gets Vaccinated Internship programme was held here on Monday at Alhamra.

Commissioner Muhammad Usman speaking at the ceremony said all chartered universities of the City participated in internship programme for Covid challenge.

Under the internship programme, 472 students served in the field after training and fought against Covid challenges. Trained students from institutions of higher learning spread the words of awareness about the vaccine and SOPs in every home, the commissioner said. He said science and arts’ students gave door to door Covid SOPs awareness and vaccine awareness. The commissioner awarded certificates to the students who completed the internship successfully.