City locality with dangerous level of lead in water

LAHORE : Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement, a political party that asks for fundamental human rights, launched a report on dangerous level of lead in water in Shareef Pura, which is causing irreversible damage to human health.

Lead should not exceed 10 microgram in a litre of water, according to WHO. In Shareef Pura, it is 1,500 microgram. Lead in soil (ppm) recorded in the area is 22,900 whereas EPA has marked 400 as safe. In a press conference held here Monday, Dr Nosheen from Punjab University, the researcher, shared with journalists that lead is a super villain. Because of lead in water 36 percent women from the area have reported miscarriage, 32 percent of the population in the area is anemic.

The data shows 52 percent of the area residents display anemia, 36 percent of the women have stillbirths, while 10 percent reported premature births.

The lead concentration in drinking water samples from the locality was 155 times higher than the WHO permissible lead level. Shareef Pura is a small residential locality in Lahore. This area has numerous iron foundries crammed in a radius of 10km. These iron foundries melt scrap, ingot and other forms of iron and pour the resulting molten metal into molds to produce shaped products.