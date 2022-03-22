Long-term planning, joint efforts stressed to control pollution

LAHORE : Former Punjab governor and Chairman Board of Management (BoM), Institute of Public Health, Lt-Gen (Retd) Khalid Maqbool has said a long-term planning and consolidated efforts are needed to control environmental pollution.

He said that documentation of all the issues and their solutions should be carried out for taking effective measures and developments at an international level also be kept in mind in this regard.

He said this while addressing an inaugural session of a two-day seminar “impact of environmental pollution on human health”, at IPH, here on Monday.

Khalid Maqbool said that the government has launched national campaigns for tree plantation and afforestation at mass level to overcome the issue of ever increasing threat of environmental pollution.

He said that keeping the environment clean is everyone' s responsibility and people should also play their due role for this purpose and the departments concerned and other organisations should plan to provide/ help alternative sources of fuel and shifting to solar energy system for improving air quality index. Dean, IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the main objective of organising the seminar, arranging technical sessions and holding poster exhibition is to create awareness and to highlight the importance of environmental health in human life. She said that the recommendations of the experts would be shared with the departments concerned.

Addressing the seminar, medical experts Prof Mehmood Shaukat and prof Dr Majeed Chaudhry were of the view that rapid population growth, ill planned urbanisation, lack of cleanliness, illiteracy, coal power plants, brick kiln and industrial smoke/ waste and traffic smoke as well as noise pollution are directly affecting the human health.

They were of the view that "Safaai Nisf Eiman" is merely a slogan and there is no implementation seen at any level. The medical experts said that China and some other countries have increased life expectation ratio by reducing environmental pollution.

They said environmental pollution and poor air quality index are directly affecting human health and cases of different diseases like bronchitis, asthma, cardiac diseases, ophthalmic diseases and abnormal birth are increasing day by day due to this effect. Director, Primary and Secondary Health, Dr Yaddullah Ali shared his point of view regarding the environmental pollution. Dr Zarfishan said the seminar and posters exhibition will continue till Tuesday (today).

Tree plantation: Punjab Daanish Schools & Centre of Excellence Authority on Monday launched spring tree plantation campaign under “Plant for Pakistan” theme. According to a press release, during the campaign, more than 42,000 saplings would be planted.

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centre of Excellence Authority, Vice-Chairperson, Sumaira Ahmad launched the campaign by planting a sapling at Head Office, Lahore. Around 38,000 saplings would be planted in 16 campuses of Daanish Schools and 4,000 saplings in Centres of Excellence spread across the province of Punjab. Ms Sumaira Ahmad said that “Clean and Green Pakistan” campaign was a flagship project of Prime Minister. The purpose of the campaign was to plant maximum number of trees, which were environment-friendly to control the ecological and weather variations so that the citizens could breathe in neat and clean atmosphere.