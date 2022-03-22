18,815 POs arrested this year

LAHORE : A Punjab police spokesperson has said the police have arrested 18,815 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12,025 court absconders (CAs) during the current year.

In Lahore, 810 POs and 2,301 CAs were arrested this year, he said and added that 1,330 POs and 934 CAs were arrested from Sheikhupura region. Around 3,492 POs and 2,000 CAs were arrested from Gujranwala region. Similarly, 923 POs and 932 CAs were arrested from Rawalpindi region. Around 1,122 POs and 1,381 CAs were arrested from Sargodha region, 2,250 POs and 1,443 CAs from Faisalabad region, 2,162 POs and 757 CAs from Multan region were arrested.

He said 1,639 proclaimed offenders and 599 court absconders were arrested from Sahiwal region, 2376 proclaimed offenders and 658 court absconders from DG Khan region, 2,711 proclaimed offenders and 119 court absconders from Bahawalpur region.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,257 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,489 were injured. Out of this, 910 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.