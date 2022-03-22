‘Citizens’ problems to be addressed’

Rawalpindi : It has been decided to make the existing organisation Anjuman-e-Shehryan, Raw­alpi­ndi (Reg) m­or­e active for the protection of the rights of the citizens of Raw­al­pindi.

This was stated by Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari, addressing a press conference Rawalpindi Press Club, organised by Anjuman Shehryan. He said that we are trying our best to solve the problems faced by the citizens without any discrimination by using all our resources. Rawalpindi being a twin city of Islamabad has a special a significance on tariff mess, increase in property tax rates, municipal corporation affairs and many similar issues are facing the people of the city but the institutions are using delaying tactics to solve them and causing more problems which are causing troubles and difficulties to the citizens. No significant steps have been taken for Rawalpindi which is the twin city of Islamabad which is increasing the problems day by day. Progress could not be made and the budget of which has been increased four times

Recently the Prime Minister has inaugurated the Rawalpindi Ring Road but the design of this project has been done completely ignoring the stakeholders and business community of the city. And a map has been drawn up on which we have a lot of objections and reservations and we demand from the government and institutions to remove our reservations and complete the construction of Ring Road as soon as possible.

On this occasion, President Sharjeel Mir said that the rulers did not give these basic rights to the people and action should be taken against them under Article 6. He said that the people are crushed in poverty but no politician instead of working, politicians are talking about their positions, so they decided to activate this organization and inform those who have a spirit of service from every union council. There is no greed for positions here, everyone is a brother here.

Addressing the press conference on the occasion, Taufeeq Asif, Advocate and others said that scholars, minorities, women, businessmen, lawyers, doctors, wings have been formed, now more organisations will be formed, from the citizens. We request them to contact us for realization of their rights and solution of their problems. We will not disappoint them. Bashir has been chosen. He has finally said that the citizens will be informed about their rights so that their rights will not be taken away from them. On the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Chaudhry Imran Rasheed, Dr. Saleem Raza Raja, Sheikh Inayatullah, Tahir Taj Bhatti, former vice chairman AD Abbasi, Sanaullah Khan, Rehanul Haq Mohan Lal, Samuel Bashir, Qadir Mir, Adnan Mir Rafat Abbasi, Hafiza Tahira Mushtaq. Malik Arsalan, Shabbir Mir, Dr. Arshad Advocate, Maulana Qasim, Rao Khalid, Malik, Munir and others were also present.