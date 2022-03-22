16 outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 16 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 48 hours during its crackdown against criminal elements, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that, following orders of IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive crackdown against criminals is continued.

Following his orders, a Kohsar police team arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Afzal and Arif Saleem and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 50 liters alcohol. Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused Ikram Ullah and recovered one 30-bore pistol.

Likewise, a Lohi Bher police station team arrested two accused namely Nabeel Ahmad and Muhammad Imran and recovered one 9mm and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Bani Gala police team arrested an accused Muhammad Kashif and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition, Abpara police team arrested an accused namely Saen Ilyas alias Don and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition.

Similarly, Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Junaid and recovered one 30-bore pistol, Golra police team arrested a drug peddler namely Imad Khan and recovered 1,070 gram hashish. Moreover, Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Sanawar Khan and Saif Ullah and recovered 10 bottles of liquor and 210 gram hashish. Sihalla Police team arrested three accused identified as Shahid alias Shada, Arbaz Khan and Aziz Khan and recovered three 30-bore pistols alongwith ammunition during special checking. Shehzad Town police team also recovered one 9 mm pistol with ammunition from an accused Haseeb Ullah.